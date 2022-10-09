Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand receives heavy snowfall, key roads blocked

Pithoragarh: Areas in Dharchula town of Pithoragarh district witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday, leaving up to two feet of snow in the upper reaches that blocked key roads near the Nepal border.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) officials said that some roads have been blocked following the continuous snowfall which has caused problems to locals and security personnel.

They said the Lipulekh road has been closed near Malla Ghat.

Pithoragarh district administration is keeping an eying on the situation as higher reaches of the state have been receiving snowfall intermittently for the past week.

In Darma valley, the last outpost near the China border, last week received more than four feet of snowfall in the mountains at an altitude of 17,500 feet. Security personnel had to patrol the area under extreme circumstances.