PM Modi congratulates team RRR on Golden Globes win

New Delhi: SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which won millions of hearts and shattered many records, has now secured a historic win at Golden Globe Awards 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team for the big win and said that “this is a very special accomplishment.” RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Best Original Song award.

“A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud,” PM Modi tweeted.

RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category. The song has been composed by MM Keeravani and the lyrics are written by Chandrabose and is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

RRR is being represented at the Golden Globe Awards 2023 by director SS Rajamouli, along with stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They have been accompanied by Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, Jr NTR’s wife Laxmi Pranathi as well as SS Rajamouli’s spouse Rama Rajamouli and son SS Karthikeya. As the BIG announcement was made, the team erupted in joy. RRR Movie shared a video from the ceremony.

The Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer film managed to trump Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

RRR is the first Indian film in over two decades to be nominated for the Golden Globe Awards. The other two films that have ever been nominated from India in the foreign language category were the 1988 film Salaam Bombay! and the 2001 film Monsoon Wedding, both directed by Mira Nair.