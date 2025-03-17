PM Modi joins Truth Social, thanks Trump for podcast endorsement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined Truth Social, a social media platform owned by US President Donald Trump.

In one of his first posts on Truth Social, PM Modi said he was delighted to be on the platform and thanked Trump for uploading his full three-hour-long podcast interview with American podcaster and scientist Lex Fridman.

In his first post on the platform, PM Modi said he looked forward to interacting with all “passionate voices” and engaging in meaningful conversations.

Thanking his “friend” Trump for uploading the full podcast with Fridman that was released on Sunday, PM Modi said, “I’ve covered a wide range of topics, including my life journey, India’s civilisational outlook, global issues and more.”

Earlier on Monday (US local time), Trump shared the YouTube link of PM Modi’s podcast with Fridman on Truth Social.

Trump launched the Truth Social in 2022 after he was banned from major social platforms, including Facebook and X, after his supporters attacked the US Capitol in January 2021 following his loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The US President is very active on the platform, often making announcements about major developments and policy changes. He also used the platform extensively during his reelection campaign.

During his podcast interview with Fridman, PM Modi said on Sunday that he shared a bond of mutual trust with Trump and they connected well because they believed in putting their respective national interests above everything else.

Praising Trump for being a man of courage, who took his own decisions, the Prime Minister said the US President appeared far more prepared than before in his second term.

“He has a clear roadmap in his mind with well-defined steps, each one designed to lead him toward his goals,” he said on Trump’s second term as President.

The Prime Minister recalled the ‘Howdy Modi’ community event at the packed NRG Stadium in Houston in September 2019 and how Trump listened to his speech by sitting among the audience.

“Now, that’s his humility. The President of the US sitting in the audience while I spoke from the stage. That was a remarkable gesture on his part,” he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled how the US security detail went into a tizzy when he casually asked Trump to take a round of the packed stadium to greet the audience and he agreed without hesitation.

“His entire security detail was thrown off guard, but for me that moment was truly touching. It showed me that this man had courage. He makes his own decisions, but he also trusted me and my lead at that moment enough to have walked with me into the crowd,” he said.

“It was that sense of mutual trust, a strong bond between us, that I truly witnessed on that day. And the way I saw President Trump that day walking into a crowd of thousands without even asking security, it was truly amazing,” he added.