PM Modi meets Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are participating the meeting, where BJP chief JP Nadda and national General Secretary, Organisation, BL Santhosh were also present.

In December last year, Prime Minister Modi held a similar meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of party-ruled states in Varanasi.

Sources said that the works of BJP ruled state government will be reviewed and suggestions will be given to further strengthen public welfare and development works.