Published On: Sun, Jul 24th, 2022

PM Modi meets Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a meeting of Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states.

Modi held a similar meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of party-ruled states in Varanasi

Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all the BJP-ruled states are participating the meeting, where BJP chief JP Nadda and national General Secretary, Organisation, BL Santhosh were also present.

In December last year, Prime Minister Modi held a similar meeting with Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of party-ruled states in Varanasi.

Sources said that the works of BJP ruled state government will be reviewed and suggestions will be given to further strengthen public welfare and development works.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com