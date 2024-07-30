PM Modi praises Anurag Thakur’s ‘perfect blend of facts and humour’ in Lok Sabha speech targeting Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended BJP leader Anurag Thakur for his speech in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, where the former Union minister responded politically to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s earlier address, describing it as “a must hear.”

Taking to X, Modi wrote, “The speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri Anurag Thakur, is a must hear. It’s a perfect blend of facts and humor, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance.”

Thakur countered Gandhi’s speech in the Lok Sabha, using Gandhi’s own reference to the Chakravyuh and its characters to criticize the Congress. He mentioned the alleged scams under Congress rule and past critical remarks by its leaders about caste quotas to challenge the Leader of the Opposition.

The debate intensified when Thakur seemingly questioned Gandhi’s caste in relation to the caste census, causing an uproar in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi condemned this as an insult but remained firm on his demand for a caste census.

In a separate post on X, Prime Minister Modi also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s response to the budget debate. “FM @nsitharaman presents a very comprehensive picture of this year’s Budget and what it offers for every section of society. She reiterates our Government’s commitment to growth and reforms,” he wrote on X.