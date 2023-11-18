PM Modi’s jibe at Gehlot-Pilot chemistry: ‘100 handshakes, no resolution’

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly polls, took an indirect jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his rival Sachin Pilot on Saturday.

Addressing huge a public rally in Nagaur, the Prime Minister said the two rivals from within the Congress have shaken hands a hundred times in the last five years but there has been no reconciliation between them.

The two Congress leaders pretend to join hands but harbour bitterness against each other, said PM Modi.

He also accused the Congress high command of “snatching away the chair of their own CM” and added, “the CM was busy tackling them”.

The Prime Minister said Ashok Gehlot and the “one who is waiting for the opportunity to be chief minister” are getting their pictures clicked together now that the election is around the corner. He said the Congress high command from Delhi would arrive in Rajasthan and make the two party leaders shake hands after “setting up the camerapersons”.

“Today people say that in the last five years, there were a hundred chief ministers in Rajasthan. Every mafia, every bully, every rioter has considered himself no less than CM of the Congress government in the last five years. That is why atrocities against women, Dalits and the underprivileged are at their peak,” said the Prime Minister.

His remark came two days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Jaipur that the party was united and would sweep the Rajasthan assembly polls which will be held on November 25.