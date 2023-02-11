PM spoke as he was speaking at ‘paan tapri’: Nana Patole at Modi’s parliamentary speech

Mumbai: Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a reply to Opposition over the Adani issue in Parliament, Congress on Saturday said the Prime Minister spoke in the House as he was speaking at some “paan tapri (paan shop)”.

While speaking to media, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, “All the questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament were expunged, this a murder of democracy by the BJP government. Mallikarjun Kharge had also raised the same question to Modi ji, but you could have seen his speech. He spoke as if he was at a ‘paan tapri’.”

He further stressed that PM Modi cannot run away from questions like this and he has to answer the questions raised after the Hindenburg’s report on the Adani group.

“He’ll have to answer because the money in banks and in LIC is people’s hard-earned money,” Patole said.

Sharpening his attack further, he asked, “are you [PM Modi] Adani’s ‘chowkidar’ or that of 140 crore people?”

Patole’s attack has come days after PM Modi addressed both houses of Parliament during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s speech. The Opposition has been vehemently demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the Hinderburg-Adani row.

Earlier on Thursday, launching a scathing attack on Congress and other opposition parties who have been targeting him, Prime Minister Modi in the Rajya Sabha said “one person (Modi) is proving too much for so many” and that the more muck is raised by parties opposed to the BJP, the more the saffron party’s lotus will bloom.