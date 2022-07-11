PM unveils National Emblem cast on roof of new Parliament building

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled the ‘National Emblem’ cast on the roof of the new parliament building.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the Shramjeevis (workers) involved in the construction work of the new Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Pralhad Joshi and others were present on the occasion.

Rajya Sabha vice-chairman Harivansh was also present.

The National Emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 Kilograms and is 6.5 meter in height.

It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of New Parliament Building. A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 Kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting of the National Emblem on the roof of New Parliament Building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modeling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.