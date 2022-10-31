Police arrests nine people in Morbi bridge collapse

Rajkot: Morbi Police on Monday detained 9 people in Morbi bridge collapse matter. The police has filed FIR and arrested 9 people including the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks.

Talking to mediapersons Ashok Yadav, IG, Rajkot range said, “We arrested 9 people after filing FIR under various sections of IPC. The arrested includes the managers of Oreva company and ticket clerks.”

“Among the nine people arrested there are two managers of Oreva company, two ticket clerks along with two contractors and three security guards for negligence,” Yadav said.

More than 130 died after nearly a century-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchhu river in Gujarat`s Morbi city.

The Gujarat Police has filed a First Information Report under IPC sections 304 and 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the bridge collapse tragedy.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident.

“An FIR has been registered against the maintenance and management agencies of the bridge, under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 114 (abettor present when offense is committed) of the India Penal Code,” said Morbi B Division Police Inspector, Prakashbhai Dekavadiya.