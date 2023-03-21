Police recovers guns, cash from Atique Ahmed’s office

Prayagraj: Several guns and a stash of cash were seized after the police searched an old office of gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed. Four pistols and at least seven country guns were seized from the office that was demolished a couple of years ago.

Police recovered Rs 72.37 Lakhs cash and about a dozen illegal weapons from a demolished office of mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in Chakia area here on Tuesday.

Besides cash, 11 pistols and dozens of live cartridges have also been recovered by the police.

On Tuesday, a search was carried out at the site amid a heavy police deployment and a huge amount of cash and about a dozen illegal weapons were found from the former MP’s office.

They said five people were arrested today in the course of an investigation into the murder of advocate Umesh Pal & two Police personnel.

The five arrested have been identified as Niyaz Ahmed, Mohd Sajar, Kaish Ahemd, Rakesh Kumar and Mohd Arshad Khan alias Arshad Katra.

The police said it has also recovered six mobile phones and Rs 2.25 Lakhs in cash from all the five.

The administration is canning properties in Kasari Masari, Kareli, Harwara, Sadiapur, Mundera, Atala, Gaddopur and other areas of Prayagraj.