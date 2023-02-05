‘Priests created castes and sects, not God’: RSS chief

Mumbai: Amid controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya’s objectionable comments on Ramcharitmanas, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said God created everyone equal.

While addressing a gathering, Bhagwat said, “When we earn livelihood we have responsibility towards society. When every work is for society then how can any work be big or small or different?”

“God has always said that everyone is equal for him and there’s no caste, sect for him, it was made by priests which’s wrong,” he added.

The RSS chief’s comments have come amid a political storm stirred by Swami Prasad Maurya, a prominent OBC leader in Uttar Pradesh, who claimed that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas “insult” a large section of society on the basis of caste and demanded that these be “banned.”

Ramcharitmanas, an epic poem in Awadhi language, is based on the Ramayana and has been composed by 16th-century Bhakti movement poet Tulsidas.

At least two FIRs have been registered against Maurya in Lucknow, one of them after photocopies of some portions of the sacred text were burned in a protest held by an OBC organisation.