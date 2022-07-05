Process of recruitment of ‘Agniveer’ begins in NE states

Imphal/Shillong: The process of recruitment of “Agniveer” from the northeastern states in the armed forces under the newly launched Agnipath scheme began in the northeastern states, officials said on Tuesday.

Defence Spokesman Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava said that Army recruitment rally under the Agnipath Scheme would be held for all districts of Manipur at Bhagat Stadium, Rangapahar Military Station in Dimapur from September 7 to 23.

The mandatory online registrations for the candidates would be open from July 5 and it would continue till August 3.

For the current recruiting year, the government has given a relaxation in age by two years. The scheme also allows bonus marks for candidates, who have qualification from government recognised Industrial Training Institutes, the spokesman said.

The Shillong-based Indian Air Force station also invites applications from unmarried male (Indian and Nepalese) candidates for selection test for the Agniveer Vayu Intake under Agnipath scheme.

Online examinations would commence from July 24 onwards, another defence spokesman said.