Putin lauds PM Modi’s foreign policy, calls him a ‘patriot’

Moscow: Russian President, in his annual address to the Valdai Discussion Club, a Moscow-based think tank, on Thursday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s independent foreign policy, saying that a lot has been done under his leadership in India as he called him a patriot of the country.

“A lot has been done under the leadership of PM Modi. He is a patriot of his country. His idea of `Make in India` matters both economic wise and ethics. Future belongs to India, it can be proud of the fact that it`s the largest democracy in the world,” the Kremlin said at Valdai Discussion Club.

Calling India`s development a tremendous one in its development from being a British colony to a modern state, the Russian president added that around 1.5 billion people and definite development results give reasons for everyone`s respect and admiration for India.

“India has made tremendous progress in its development from being a British colony to a modern state. Almost 1.5 billion people & tangible development results give reasons for everyone`s respect & admiration for India,” he added.

He further emphasised ties between India and Russia, calling it a special relationship. “It has been underpinned by a close ally relationship of many decades. We`ve never had any difficult issues and supported each other & that`s happening right now. I`m sure it`ll happen in future,” as per Putin`s statement.

Putin also underlined that PM Modi has asked him to increase the supply of fertilisers which is very important for Indian agriculture. “We have increased volume by 7.6 times. Trade in agriculture has almost doubled,” he added.

Putin`s address to the Kremlin-affiliated institute comes as Moscow continues to escalate the war in Ukraine more than eight months after Russia launched its invasion on February 24.