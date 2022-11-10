Putin to skip G-20 summit, India says ‘not a setback’

New Delhi: India’s External Affairs Ministry on Thursday reacted to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s absence from the G-20 summit in Indonesia to be held next week.

Addressing the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “For various reasons, people can’t attend the summit. I don’t think it’s a setback to G20”. Putin has decided to skip the Group of 20 meet avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders are to attend the two-day summit in Bali that starts on November 15. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the chief of support for G-20 events, said Putin’s decision not to come was ‘the best for all of us.’

The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is hosting the event on the island of Bali.

PM Narendra Modi to visit Bali to attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Joko Widodo. On the sidelines of the Summit, he will also hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts.

​During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda – food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

India will assume the presidency of the powerful grouping from the current chair Indonesia on December 1. During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors in multiple locations across the country.