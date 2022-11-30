Rahul advised people against covid vaccination, got himself secretly vaccinated: Amit Shah

Thasra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that he once cautioned people not to take the Covid-19 vaccine but later vaccinated himself secretly.

Shah also chided the Gandhi scion for labelling the Covid-19 vaccine as the ‘Modi Vaccine’ to misguide people during the time of the pandemic.

Shah made these remarks while addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat during which he also said how the opposition leaders shouted like crows in Parliament when he introduced the bill for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“At that time (during the coronavirus pandemic), Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, through a tweet, used to warn people against the vaccine saying do not take it because it is `Modi vaccine’ and it could harm you. But thankfully, no one takes him seriously nowadays,” the Union Home Minister told a gathering in Thasra town in Kheda district.

Shah went on to say that soon after realising that everyone was taking the Covid-19 vaccine, Rahul Gandhi himself got vaccinated secretly “when no one was watching.”

“When Congress leaders were busy doing politics during the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked hard to keep the people of Gujarat safe,” he added. PM Modi, during his term as chief minister, established peace in Gujarat, Shah said.

“In Gujarat, Congress did nothing except making Hindus and Muslims fight each other. The BJP government eliminated riots in Gujarat. Such riots benefit neither Hindus nor Muslims. Such violence only hinders development,” the Union Home Minister said.

He alleged that the riots took place often during the Congress rule, but after Narendra Modi took stringent action against rioters in 2002, Gujarat has never seen a curfew till today. The BJP has established peace in Gujarat.

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370 which had granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said leaders of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, the Left and Mamata Banerjee’s party started “shouting `kow kow’ (like crows) in Parliament” as soon as he introduced the bill for discussion.