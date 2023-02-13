Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over his recent Parliament speech

Wayanad: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech in Parliament and pointed to the number of times PM Modi drank water during the speech.

Gandhi also said that he doesn’t expect his words to be taken on record in Parliament and stressed that Narendra Modi is the “absolute last thing” he is afraid of.

While addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, the Congress leader said, “Parts of my speech in Parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof.”

“I don’t expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insult me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru,” he said.

Before asserting that truth always comes out, Rahul Gandhi said that all one has to do was to look at his face when he was speaking and then PM Modi’s face when he was giving his speech.

“Look how many times the PM drank water and how his hands were shaking while drinking water,” he added.

It should be noted that Rahul Gandhi has been asked to reply to breach of privilege notices regarding his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi by February 15. He has alleged close ties between PM Modi and Gautam Adani.

Talking about the notice, he said, “PM thinks he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. PM doesn’t realise the absolute last thing I’m scared of is Narendra Modi. It doesn’t matter if he is the PM of India. Because one day he will be forced to face his truth.”

“It’s important for everyone in this country to see the parliament proceedings, comprehend what’s happening in the country and understand the nexus between the PM and Mr Adani,” added the Wayanad MP.