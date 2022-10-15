Rahul Gandhi calls BJP anti-dalit, alleges 50% rise in atrocities on them

Ballari: Hitting out at the BJP-led government in Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that it was against the Scheduled castes and tribes.

Addressing the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP government in Karnataka is “anti-SC and ST,” and there is a 50 per cent rise in atrocities against these oppressed people.

He said that the BJP-led regime in the state is called a “40 per cent commission” government as no work could be done without paying commission to it, he alleged.

Rahul Gandhi slammed the Centre and also the RSS by stating that the nation is facing challenges from fascist forces like it.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the rally when he too said that the nation is facing challenges from “fascist” forces.

Gehlot claimed that people were suffering due to unemployment and price rise.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah blamed the BJP and RSS for “disturbing peace” in the country by indulging in “communal” politics.