Rahul Gandhi slams Centre at ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in US

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday addressed the Indian diaspora in the US and slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for trying to stop his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Speaking at the ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’ event in San Francisco, he said that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7 last year and passed through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir in January, carried the ‘spirit of affection, respect and humility’.

The former Congress president said that before starting his foot march, he realised that the normal tools that have historically been used in politics were ‘not working anymore’. He also alleged that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ‘threatening’ people and ‘misusing’ government agencies.

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” Rahul Gandhi, who is on a week-long tour to the US, said.

If one studies history, it can be seen that all spiritual leaders, including Guru Nanak Dev, Guru Basavanna and Narayana Guru, united the nation in a similar way, he added.

The Congress leader also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he thinks that ‘he knows everything’.

“I think if you sat Modi Ji down next to God, Modi Ji will start explaining to God how Universe works,” he said.

Gandhi said India is not what is being shown in the media which likes to promote a political narrative that is far from reality, asserting that there is a ‘huge distortion’.

He also thanked the Indian diaspora for ‘holding up the Tricolour’ in the US and showing Americans what it means to be an Indian.