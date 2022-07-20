Rahul is adamant on bringing down Parliament’s productivity: Smriti Irani

New Delhi: As the opposition continues to disrupt proceedings of both the Houses in the ongoing Monsoon Session, the BJP on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he is adamant on bringing down the productivity of Parliament.

Union Minister Smriti Irani alleged that his (Rahul Gandhi)’s political life has been dotted with show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. “He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of Parliament,” she said.

Irani pointed out that as Lok Sabha Member from Amethi between 2004 and 2019, Rahul never asked any question in the House. “After he ‘abandoned’ the constituency (Amethi) and became the MP of Wayanad, his attendance was less than 40 per cent in the winter session in 2019. Today he has dedicated himself to ensure disruption of Parliament,” she said.

Irani alleged that Rahul has disrespected parliamentary traditions and is now ensuring that parliamentary proceedings and debates do not take place.

“He may be politically unproductive but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament’s productivity,” she said.

Irani had defeated Gandhi in Amethi in the 2019 General elections. Taking a dig at the Congress leader’s frequent foreign trips, the Union Minister said that this has become a matter of concern for his own party.

First two days of the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament was completely washed out as opposition members disrupted proceedings in both Houses demanding discussion over hike in GST rates, inflation and other issues.

Even today, both the houses were adjourned till 2 pm over disruptions from opposition benches.