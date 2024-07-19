Rahul should be face of population control, feels Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday suggested that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, would be an effective brand ambassador for population control, as he believes a specific community predominantly listens to Congress leaders.

The Assam CM also claimed that, based on current trends, Assam is on track to become a Muslim-majority state by 2041. During a press conference, CM Sarma stated, “One could visit a village with a Muslim majority and inquire about the leader they prefer to heed, and the likely response would be Rahul Gandhi, not Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

“This is why I think the Congress party should actively participate in the country’s population control efforts.” He referenced census data from Assam over the past decades, noting a significant increase in the Muslim population every ten years,’ he added.

“Comparing the 2001 and 2011 Census data, there was about a 30 percent increase in the Muslim population in Assam, while the Hindu population increased by only 16 percent. This means the growth rate of the Muslim population was 14-15 percent higher,” he explained. He concluded, “If this trend continues, Assam is projected to become a Muslim-majority state by 2041.”

CM Sarma highlighted that the rise in the Muslim population has been a consistent trend for several decades. “Currently, Muslims constitute 40 percent of Assam’s population, whereas in 1951, they accounted for 12 percent,” he added.