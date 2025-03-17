Raising Khalistan issue with US, India demands ban on Pannun’s SFJ

New Delhi: India has reportedly raised the Khalistani issue with United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. She is on a visit to India to attend the think tank Observer Research Foundation’s annual Raisina Dialogues and intelligence sharing meeting. Gabbard met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the sidelines of the event where the issue was taken up.

According to reports, India raised the issue of anti-India activities conducted by the Khalistani organisation SFJ (Sikh For Justice) in America. India also expressed its concerns and asked the US Admin to take strong action against the unlawful organisation. India has reportedly demanded a ban on the SFJ and its listing as a terror entity.

In a post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Happy to have met the US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi. We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership.”

In a separate interview with ANI, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that President Trump has been very clear about his commitment to defeating with threat of Islamist terrorism that has plagued the world, and continues to pose a threat to American people. “We see how it has been impacting people here in India and Bangladesh. Currently, ongoing in Syria, Israel and different countries in the Middle East. This is a threat that PM Modi also takes seriously and one where leaders of our two countries will work together to identify and defeat that threat…” said Gabbard while reacting to a question of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The US Director of National Intelligence said that both President Trump and PM Modi are looking for a “good solution”. “What I see as a great positive is that we have two leaders who have common sense and who are looking for good solutions. This direct dialogue is happening at the very top in both of our countries, but also at the different secretaries and the cabinet members is going to be key to laying down what that path forward really looks like. And I personally am excited because there’s keen interest in the private sector here in India and in the United States,” she said.

On China, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said, “…What I appreciate about President Trump and his approach and some comments I heard PM Modi make recently is that they are very practical and pragmatic and are looking to strike that balance that will allow us to prevent any conflict…The goal we all share is to achieve peace and ensure stability.”