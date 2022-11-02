Rajasthan CM cautions Sachin Pilot, says everybody should follow party discipline

Alwar: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday reacted to Sachin Pilot’s comments that he will eventually leave the party like party stalwart Ghulam Nabi Azab, who too earned praise from the Prime Minister.

Gehlot said, “They should not make such remarks. KC Venugopal has asked everybody in the party to not make any such remarks. We want that everybody should follow discipline”.

It may be mentioned here that Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said, “…I find the heaps of praises by PM Modi (on CM Gehlot yesterday) very interesting. PM had similarly praised GN Azad in Parliament. We saw what happened after that. It was an interesting development yesterday. Shouldn’t be taken lightly…”

Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy CM, also urged his new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge to “take action” against those who triggered the recent political crisis in Rajasthan. He said only 13 months were left for the assembly elections in the state and whatever decisions are to be taken, like the CLP meeting, the AICC would take them very soon.

Prime Minister Modi made these remarks while addressing an event in Banswara during which he recalled that the two worked in past without any discord.