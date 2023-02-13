Rajasthan CM OSD denies phone-tapping allegations

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister’s OSD Lokesh Sharma on Monday denied allegations of phone-tapping against him and claimed that he found the audiotapes, discussing bringing down of the state government, on social media.

Sharma appeared before the Delhi Police for questioning in connection with a phone-tapping case stemming from the July 2020 political crisis in Rajasthan.

Following the questioning, he told media, “This is the 6th time I am appearing for investigation. Delhi Police interrogated me for 4-5 hours & I answered them. I am cooperating. The Writ we have proposed was for quashing this FIR which is pending, hearing for it will happen on February 20.”

“I did not tap any phone. I got the tapes via social media. In the tapes there were conversations to bring down the Govt, I shared it with media and public as responsible citizen. The conversations I sent to media can be verified by agencies,” he added.

On March 25, 2021, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma for criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telegraphic signals (telephonic conversation) on a complaint lodged by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the BJP MP from Jodhpur.

Audio clips of alleged telephonic conversations between Shekhawat and Congress leaders surfaced amid a rebellion against Gehlot by his then-deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 party MLAs supporting him.

It was claimed that Sharma circulated the purported clips about an alleged conspiracy to topple the Congress government. Sharma has dismissed the allegations.