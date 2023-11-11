Rajasthan govt dismisses police SI for raping minor

Jaipur: The sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police who was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl in Dausa district was dismissed from service on Saturday.

The dismissal order of the accused sub-inspector, identified as Bhupendra Singh, was issued by the Inspector General on the direction of Rajasthan’s Director General of Police, Umesh Mihsra.

As per the police, Bhupendra Singh lured the minor to his room on Friday and raped her. He was detained and suspended on the same day.

Local residents beat up Singh before he was handed over to the police.

A case was registered against Bhupendra Singh under relevant sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the SC/ST Act, officials said on Saturday.