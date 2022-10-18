Rajasthan minister Parsadi Lal Meena compares Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram

New Delhi: Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena sparked a controversy on Monday after he compared former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram.

Parsadi Lal Meena, who is considered Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot loyalist, went gaga while referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

while interacting with reporters in Dausa,he claimed that Rahul Gandhi walked a longer distance compared to Lord Ram who traveled on foot from Ayodhya to present-day Sri Lanka.

“Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra will be historic. Lord Ram too had gone from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka on foot. Rahul Gandhi is walking even more than that, from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir…,” said Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena.

“Rahul Gandhi’s historic march aims to change the country,” he added.

Meena holds the Health and Excise portfolio in Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan.