Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Mughal Garden renamed as Amrit Udyan

New Delhi: The Mughal Garden has been renamed as Amrit Udyan in order to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The garden will be opened from January 31 by the President Droupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, visitors can reserve slots through online advance booking.

“On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’, Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President said.

The gardens will open for general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days and on March 18 on account of Holi). From March 28 to 31, the gardens will be open for special categories like Farmers (March 28), differently-abled (March 29), defence personnel, premilitary forces, police on March 30) and for women including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31, said a statement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Another step towards making the Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to more and more people is through increase in capacity of each hourly slot. The visitors will be allowed to visit in six hourly slots between 1000hrs and 1600 hrs. The capacity for the two forenoons slots (1000hrs to 1200hrs) will be 7,500 visitors during week days and 10,000 visitors in each slots on weekends. The capacity for the afternoon slots (1200 hrs to 1600hrs) will be 5,000 visitors in each slot during weekdays and 7,500 visitors on weekends.