Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘drama’ ahead of his appeal against conviction

New Delhi: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is likely to be in Gujarat’s Surat to file an appeal in a court against his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remarks. In a tweet, Rijiju called Rahul going personally to the Surat Court “a drama”.

“Rahul Gandhi might be going to Surat to file an Appeal. It is not required of a convict to go personally to file an Appeal. Generally, no convict goes personally. His going personally with a motley group of leaders and aides accompanying him is only a drama,” he said.

“What Rahul Gandhi is doing is also a childish attempt to bring pressure on the appellate court. All courts in the country are immune from such tactics,” he added and tagged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra’s press conference video, in which he said that the former Congress MP is going to Surat with his family and some of his party colleagues “with pomp and show” to “repeat and add to the insult” of the OBC community.

Earlier in the day, Patra had alleged that the group of Congress leaders including the chief ministers of some Congress-ruled states will create “mayhem” in the name of appealing against the lower court’s order convicting Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

“Rahul Gandhi, his family members, CMs Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel are going to Surat and will be creating mayhem in the name of appealing (against the 2-year sentence) verdict. What’s the need for this ruckus?” Patra said at a presser.

“It’s unfortunate that Rahul Gandhi made shameful remarks about the OBC community. Now, he’s questioning the judicial processes. Everyone can appeal, it’s a democratic right; but for doing this, not a ‘factory’ of advocates is required,” he added.