Rohit Sharma criticised for holding bowlers responsible for defeat

Adelaide: India captain Rohit Sharma’s comments after their semi-final defeat to England at T20 World Cup 2022 did not go down well with fans as the skipper pointed fingers at India’s bowlers for a 10-wicket defeat on Thursday, November 11.

A section of fans questioned Rohit Sharma’s handling of the post-match ceremony even as the India captain looked distraught after India were comprehensively in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma said India’s batting show was good enough but their bowling was not up to the mark as England chased down 169 in just 16 overs without losing a wicket. Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit unbeaten 80s to deflate India’s hopes and set up a final date with Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

“It’s pretty disappointing how we turned up today. I thought we still batted pretty well at the back end to get to that score, but we were not good enough with the ball. It was definitely not a wicket where a team can come and chase it down in 16 overs. With the ball we didn’t turn up today,” Rohit said on Thursday.

India’s bowling effort lacked venom but England showcased the difference in intent between the two batting sides after plundering 63 in the powerplay while chasing 169. England race to 98 for 0 in 10 overs, crushing India’s hopes.

On the other hand, India huffed and puffed to 32 for 1 at the end of the powerplay after Jos Buttler won the sos and opted to bat.

In fact, it was Rohit Sharma who robed India of momentum in the batting powerplay as the skipper struggled to put bat to ball, Rohit hit 27 off 28 balls and got out in the 9th over.

India posted 168 on a good batting pitch, thanks to a fifty from Virat Kohli and a stunning 33-ball 63 as he provided the late charge that India needed.

However, the total was not enough as England made full use of the powerplay and put pressure on India from which they were never able to recover.