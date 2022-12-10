RPG fired at Tarn Taran Police Station; Pakistan-Khalistan link under lens, says DGP

Amritsar: A police station in Tarn Taran area was attacked by a rocket launcher on Friday night. No injury or structural damage was reported in the attack, reports said.

The projectile hit the Saanjh Kendra adjoining the Sarhali police station on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway at around 1 am on Friday night.

The suspected RPG did not explode, they further said. RPG/UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) was fired from the highway, sources said adding that it was a military-grade hardware smuggled from across the border.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the preliminary investigation reveals that a grenade was fired from highway using RPG at around 11.22 pm last night.

The top cop confirmed that the object hit Suvidha Centre of Sarhali Police Station. He confirmed that an FIR has been registered under UAPA.

The Punjab DGP said that Indian Army squad is at the spot to conduct an enquiry.

The Punjab DGP said that initial probe details reveal that the object should be military-grade hardware and could be a matter of trans-border smuggling.

Hitting out at Pakistan, the police official said that there is a very clear indication that it’s a strategy of the neighbouring nation to bleed India by a thousand cuts.

This year, there have been around 200 drone crossings from across the border. Last month, several drones were intercepted and heroin and arms were seized. I believe that the enemy nation is rattled and is carrying out a cowardly attack in the night, to distract, the Punjab DGP said.

The Punjab DGP assured that all angles will be investigated. The police official said that Sikhs for Justice angle would be probed. We will investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they are in touch with their associates in Europe, North America and their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon, he said.

Forensic team are at the police station to collect the evidence and ascertain the nature of the attack.

Importantly, the police station is situated close to the International Border with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, authorities have sounded an alert across Punjab with further investigations in progress.