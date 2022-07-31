Sanjay Arora appointed as new Delhi Police Commissioner

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Arora as the new Commissioner of Delhi Police.

Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer was till now serving as the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

The post of Delhi Police Commissioner would have fallen vacant after July 31, as the current Commissioner Rakesh Asthana’s tenure was set to end this day.

“A farewell parade to Sh Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is being organised at Parade Ground, new Police Lines, Delhi at 4.00 pm on July 31,” an official order to all senior police officials read.

Asthana, a 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, was appointed as Police Commissioner of Delhi in July, 2021, just four days before his superannuation.

Earlier, he served as the Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and while serving as Director General of Civil Aviation Security, he was also given the additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau.