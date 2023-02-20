Sanjay Raut iterates ‘Rs 2000 cr deal’ allegations on Shinde camp

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday iterated his allegations of Eknath Shinde camp “buying” the name and symbol of Shiv Sena for Rs 2,000 crore, and promised to show “proof” at an appropriate time.

He also laughed off the police complaint against him for making the allegations against Eknath Shinde and his camp.

After the Election Commission allotted the ‘Shiv Sena’ name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol of the party to the Eknath Shinde-led faction, Raut had alleged a “transaction worth Rs 2,000 crore” in making it happen.

Reacting to the condemnation he has received from the BJP and Shinde group for his allegations, Raut today said, “We have approached Supreme Court against the Election Commission.”

“I stand by my statement that there was a deal of Rs 2000 crore by which the Shinde faction got the party name and symbol. At an appropriate time, we will come out with proof in this regard,” he added.

Laughing off the complaints against him, he said, “I have heard that complaint has been registered over this statement. Even if one lakh such complaints are registered, Sanjay Raut will not be scared.”

Earlier today, Uddhav Thackeray hit out at the Shinde faction and challenged it to contest elections using “their own father’s name”.

“I challenge the Shinde faction to leave the name of my father and win elections using the name of their father, by forming a party,” he said.