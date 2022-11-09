Sanjay Raut walks out of Mumbai jail after over 3 months

New Delhi: Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday stepped out of Mumbai jail after a court granted him bail in a money-laundering case.

Raut waved to scores of party supporters and activists who had gathered outside the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai awaiting his release.

Raut was granted bail by a special court in a money laundering case a few hours back.

Many party activists also assembled outside the residences of Sanjay Raut in suburban Bhandup and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray in Bandra.

Raut was in custody since July 31 when he was arrested by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the Patra ‘chawl’ (tenement) redevelopment project.

Earlier in the day, a special court granted bail to Raut following which the ED approached the Bombay High Court seeking cancellation of the bail order and an interim order for a stay on the same.

The Bombay HC, however, refused to grant an urgent stay on the bail and stated that it can not pass such an order without hearing both parties. It posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The lower court had also granted bail to the parliamentarian’s associate and co-accused Pravin Raut.