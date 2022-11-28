Satyendar Jain withdraws contempt plea against ED over leaked jail video

New Delhi: Jailed Delhi Minister Satyender Jain reportedly withdrew the contempt plea from Rouse Avenue Court in connection with his Tihar CCTV footage matter.

It may be mentioned here that the plea was moved by Jain’s legal team against Enforcement Directorate alleging that the latter leaked the CCTV videos of Satyendar Jain despite there was undertaking given in Court to not leak any video of Tihar jail.

Notably, the enforcement directorate had arrested Jain in a money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the prevention of corruption act. He is accused of being involved money laundering through four companies linked to him.

A video surfaced on social media few days back in which Jain was seen getting massage in Tihar Jail. The video created a huge controversy and led to a political controversy in which both the political parties were seen spewing venoms against each other.

However, AAP defended Satyendar Jain claiming that the minister was receiving physiotherapy and not massage for his spine injury. However, several reports suggested that the man who was giving a massage was a convicted rapist.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla took the opportunity and took a dig at Aam Aadmi Party saying that “First a child rapist was projected as a physiotherapist and then a lie was told in court that no food was being given and Jain has lost 28 kgs.”