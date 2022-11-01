Satyendra Jain extracted huge sum for protection, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar

New Delhi: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made an explosive revelation that jailed Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain had extracted Rs 10 crore as “protection money” to protect him in the Tihar Jail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar made these claims in a letter addressed to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in which he also said that he knew the AAP leader since 2015.

In his letter, the incarcerated conman said that a total amount of Rs 50 crore was paid to Jain’s party AAP which promised to offer him an important party position in south India including Rajya Sabha seat. He claimed that he knew Satyendar jain since 2015.

“After my arrest in 2017, I was lodged in Tihar Jail and was visited multiple times by Satyendar Jain, who held the portfolio of jail minister… In 2019 again, I was visited by Jain, whose secretary asked me to pay Rs 2 crore every month as protection money and to get basic facilities inside the jail,” Chandrashekhar claimed in his hand-written letter.

He also claimed that he had disclosed the payments made to Jain, the AAP and also D-G Prisons to a CBI probe team last month. The letter was sent to the Delhi LG through his lawyer. In view of his explosive letter, the Delhi LG is said to have ordered an inquiry to verify the truth.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at Delhi’s Mandoli jail. He was arrested for allegedly extorting money from high-profile people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi. He was shifted from Tihar jail to Mandoli Jail in Delhi in August this year after he made repeated requests for a transfer to another jail. He claimed he had received death threats from within the Tihar jail.

This month, he again approached the Supreme Court with a request to shift him from Mandoli jail. However, the Supreme Court declined to entertain his plea.

Delhi Police`s Crime Branch arrested Sukesh on Dhinakaran`s complaint and he was lodged at Tihar Jail. What is even more astonishing is the fact that the conman continued to run the racket from inside the Tihar Jail. On LG’order, the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police had written to the Tihar Jail authorities to take action against 82 jail officials who allegedly helped inmate Sukesh by providing him with luxurious facilities inside the prison.