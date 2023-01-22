Savarkar was inspired by Hitler’s ideology: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Stepping up the attack against VD Savarkar and the Hindu right-wing, Karnataka Opposition leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the late ideologue was inspired by Adolf Hitler. The Congress leader said Savarkar launched ‘Hindutva’ in India after getting inspired by Hitler’s ideology.

In a scathing attack against the BJP, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district has been made a laboratory of Hindutva. The district had witnessed communal tensions and political violence in the recent times.

“This is a laboratory of Hindutva. Lying is their specialty. Savarkar was inspired by Hitler. Do you know who started Hindutva? It was Savarkar of the Hindu Mahasabha,” Siddaramaiah said while interacting to the media.

Under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, Karnataka’s Congress MLAs in December held a demonstration outside the state assembly Vidhan Soudha against the hanging of a painting of freedom fighter VD Savarkar there along with Mahatma Gandhi.

“They want that our Assembly proceedings should not take place. They want it disrupted. They have brought this photo because we are going to raise a lot of corruption issues against them. They don’t have any development agenda,” Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was reported saying.

The Congress legislators held pictures of other freedom fighters signifying that those should be the ones represented in the assembly in place of Savarkar.

Siddaramaiah, in a letter to the Speaker, also requested the installation of pictures of various historical figures, including Valmiki, Basavanna, Kanaka Dasa, BR Ambedkar, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.