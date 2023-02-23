SC grants interim bail to Pawan Khera for his ‘Gautam Das’ remarks against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of Congress leader Pawan Khera on interim bail till February 28 but pulled him up over his alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khera was arrested by the Assam Police at Delhi airport earlier today after being deplaned from its Raipur-bound flight.

Hearing the Congress leader’s plea seeking relief in multiple FIRs lodged against him in Assam and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow and Varanasi over his remarks, the apex court issued notices to the governments of the two states seeking their responses on the Congress leader’s petition.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud told senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Khera, “We have protected you but there has to be some level of discourse.”

The bench also comprising Justices MR Shah and PS Narasimha said,” “In order to protect the petitioner until such date as he applied for regular bail before jurisdictional court, till the next date of listing, petitioner shall be released on interim bail by magistrate.”

The top court said that till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by a Dwarka court.

“The above order will remain operational till Tuesday (February 28),” the bench, also comprising Justices MR Shah and PS Narasimha, said and listed the matter for February 27.

Khera during a press conference addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Narendra ‘Gautam Das’ Modi, in an apparent dig at the PM’s close ties with business magnate Gautam Adani.

‘Slip of tongue’

Senior advocate AM Singhvi, appearing for Khera, told the top court that the Congress leader had apologised for his remarks on the very same day and said that it was a mistake and a “slip of the tongue”.

Defending Khera, Singhvi further told the apex court that the Congress leader does not stand by his remarks and that he was ready to submit and unconditional apology.

He also said that the choice of words used by Khera and the sections invoked against him do not match the offences alleged. “It will have straightaway impact on the latitude of free speech,” Singhvi said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Assam Police, played the audio-video clip of the Khera’s alleged remarks in the open court and said he cannot use such “derogatory words” against a democratically elected Prime Minister of the country.

Earlier, high drama unfolded at Delhi airport on Thursday after Delhi Police stopped senior Congress leader Pawan Khera from boarding IndiGo flight in connection with a case against him filed Assam.

A complaint was filed against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera at Haflong police station in Assam for allegedly insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his father.

Pawan Khera was deplaned on Thursday after Delhi Police received a request from Assam Police to stop the Congress leader from boarding the plane. Khera was on way to Congress Plenary session in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur.

Following deboarding of Pawan Khera, other Congress leaders who were accompanying him at the Delhi airport tarmac staged a protest creating a scene at the spot.