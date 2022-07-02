SC panel asks Delhi police to register case against AAP MLA

Chandigarh: Taking notice of the manual scavenging, which has been done on the directions of Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan, National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman Vijay Sampla has asked Delhi police to register an FIR and submit the action taken report.

On his Twitter account, Aam Aadmi Party leader Balyan shared four pictures related to drain and sewage cleaning as a part of monsoon preparedness.

With this, the AAP leader said, “Even though the Delhi Municipal Corporation is not performing the required public works, the Delhi government is dedicated to helping the people.”

“Before monsoon starts, the PWD is cleaning all the big drains (nallah) in the Uttam Nagar constituency of New Delhi, so that people do not face inconvenience due to water logging.”

However, in the attached pictures, it is clearly visible that the cleaning of drains was done through manual scavenging, the practice that is completely banned.

As per government rules, the sewers or drains should be cleaned with electro-hydraulically machines.

NCSC Chairman Sampla took prompt action and replied to Balyan’s tweet.

“The politicians must not misuse the Scheduled Caste community. They should remember that manual scavenging and cleaning of sewage or drains, manually, is banned practice and is a crime. MLA Naresh Balyan is involved in this crime. Delhi police, led by Commissioner of Police (CP), must register an FIR against him, investigate the matter and submit the immediate action taken report to NCSC”, Sampla said in a tweet.