SC refuses Centre’s ‘sealed cover’ suggestions on probe panel on Adani-Hindenburg row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday heard pleas on the Adani-Hindenburg row. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it would not accept the Centre’s suggestion on a proposed panel in a sealed cover. The top court further added that it would like to maintain transparency in the appointment of the panel.

The bench also comprises Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala. “We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency,” the bench said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre submitted a sealed cover suggesting the names of members of the panel. During the hearing, the court hinted that it would constitute the panel. . The top court reserved the order on the composition of the expert committee.

In the previous hearing over the matter on February 10, the apex court asked the Centre to consider forming a panel of experts. Last Friday, the Supreme Court said that the interests of Indian investors need to be protected against volatile markets in the backdrop of stock manipulation allegations against the Adani Group.

So far, four PILs have been filed in the Supreme Court. These PILs were filed by lawyers ML Sharma and Vishal Tiwari, Congress leader Jaya Thakur and activist Mukesh Kumar.

Notably, after the Hindenburg report accusing the Adani group of stock manipulation, its shares plunged. However, the Adani Group dismissed the allegations and described them as “lies”. The group said that it complied with all laws. The report on was released on January 24.