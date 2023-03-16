SC to release legal glossary of inappropriate gendered terms: CJI

New Delhi: Supreme Court will soon be releasing a legal glossary of inappropriate gendered terms used in legal discourses, especially for women. Chief Justice of India, CJI DY Chandrachud stated that the apex court would work on creating this glossary, which would then be used by lawyers.

While speaking at a late celebration event for International Women’s Day organised by the Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee of the Supreme Court, the CJI stated that the plan to release this legal glossary is underway.

In order to make the legal discourse a safe and more inclusive space for women and women lawyers. CJI Chandrachud stated that this glossary is a mission he has been working on for a couple of years and is now nearing fruition.

With this glossary, the Chief Justice aims to shine light on why and how women are discriminated against in society, the legal discourse and profession and through the language used.

“For instance, I have come across judgments which have referred to a woman as a ‘concubine’ when she is in a relationship. Women have been called ‘keeps’ in judgements where there are applications for quashing of FIRs under the Domestic Violence Act and Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code,” stated Chandrachud.

CJI Chandrachud shared that the glossary was prepared by a committee chaired by Calcutta High Court Judge Moushumi Bhattacharya, Judge Prabha Sridevan, Judge Gita Mittal and Professor Jhuma Sen.

Apart from this glossary, the CJI also announced plans for a new annexe building, which would have a space for women lawyers. This would create a better working space for women lawyers.