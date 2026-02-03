Second mountain tunnel of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train nearing breakthrough in Maharashtra

A significant milestone is anticipated on Tuesday with the breakthrough of the second mountain tunnel in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The tunnel, measuring 454 metres in length and 14.4 metres in width, is designed to carry both the ‘up’ and ‘down’ tracks for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project.

This will mark the second tunnel breakthrough in Palghar within a single month; the first occurred at MT-5 near Safale on 2 January 2026. Excavation of the mountain tunnel (MT-6) has been conducted from both ends using the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM), a sophisticated controlled drill-and-blast technique, completed in 12 months.

The NATM method is favoured in complex geographic conditions and uneven tunnel shapes such as those in Palghar, where Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) are unsuitable. This approach avoids the use of extremely heavy machinery and allows structural reinforcements to be implemented in real-time through shotcreting, rock bolts, and lattice girders. Worker safety inside the tunnel has been maintained via various geotechnical instruments, real-time monitoring, effective fire safety measures, adequate ventilation, and controlled entry protocols.

Construction across Maharashtra is progressing rapidly at multiple levels. The project’s longest river bridge, spanning the Vaitarna River, has reached pier level. Foundations are also being laid on other major rivers including the Ulhas and Jagnisarkhya. Work is ongoing at all four stations. Additionally, construction is advancing swiftly on the 21 km tunnel between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Shilphata, incorporating long-span steel bridges over national and state highways. Currently, seven mountain tunnels are under construction in the Palghar district.

The progress on the mountain tunnels is as follows: MT-1 (0.820 km) is 16% complete; MT-2 (0.228 km) has preparatory work ongoing; MT-3 (1.403 km) is 41% complete; MT-4 (1.260 km) is 32% complete; MT-5 (1.480 km) is 57% complete, with breakthrough achieved on 2 January 2026; MT-6 (0.454 km) is 47% complete with breakthrough scheduled for today; MT-7 (0.417 km) is 29% complete.

The entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project spans approximately 508 km, with 352 km in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and 156 km in Maharashtra. As of 27 January 2026, about 334 km of viaducts, 17 river bridges, and 12 major crossings over national highways, railways, and other infrastructure have been completed. Track laying and electrification are advancing rapidly in the Gujarat section of the project.