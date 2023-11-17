Security forces eliminate five LeT terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam, 1 in Rajouri

Srinagar: In a major anti-terror operation, security forces gunned down five terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit in Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Friday, official sources said.

The encounter, which started on Thursday afternoon, continued till Friday morning, as the terrorists were hiding in two different locations. The security forces have are yet to identify the bodies of the slain terrorists.

On the other hand, in a major crackdown on Pakistan-backed terror groups, the Indian Army and Jammu-Kashmir Police on Friday jointly launched a massive operation following encounters that resulted in the elimination of five terrorists in Kulgam and one in Rajouri. The joint operation is a result of a coordinated effort between the Indian Army, Rajouri Police, and paramilitary forces in Behrot, Budhal in the Rajouri district following the encounter.

The operation was triggered when security forces, acting on specific intelligence, approached a targeted house, prompting terrorists to open fire. “In the ensuing operation, one terrorist was killed,” confirmed J&K Police. The identity of the deceased is under verification. Subsequently, a substantial cache of arms, including 1 AK 47, 3 magazines, 3 grenades, and 1 pouch, was recovered from the site. The area remains cordoned off as a meticulous search operation progresses.

Meanwhile, in another operation, security forces foiled an infiltration attempt by terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector on Wednesday. Two terrorists, including a top commander of LeT, Bashir Ahmed Malik, were killed in the gunfight. Malik was responsible for facilitating the infiltration of several terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to Jammu and Kashmir, and his elimination is a major setback for the terror network across the LoC, the army said.

The army launched Operation Kali in Uri sector on Wednesday, based on specific intelligence about the possible infiltration of terrorists. The security forces ambushed the terrorists when they were crossing the LoC, and engaged them in a heavy exchange of fire. One terrorist was killed in the initial contact, while the other was neutralized after a search operation in the area.

The security forces recovered two AK series rifles, two pistols, four Chinese hand grenades, ammunition, medicines, eatables, Pakistani currency and a Pakistani national identity card from the slain terrorists.

The army said that the operation was carried out in adverse weather and difficult terrain conditions, and praised the coordination and synergy between the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The army also said that it will continue to thwart any attempts by the terrorists to disturb the peace and security in the state.