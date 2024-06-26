Security forces eliminate three terrorists in J&K’s Doda encounter

Jammu: Three terrorists were killed in anongoing encounter with security forces in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday.

Sources said that a total of four terrorists were hiding in the area, and three have been eliminated by the security forces and searches were on to track and eliminate the fourth one. It is believed that all the eliminated terrorists were Pakistani and were heavily armed.

Besides arms an ammunition the security forces also recovered M4 rifles from the site were the bodies of the neutralised terrorists were found.

The gunfight had begun in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid an intensive search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12, officials told news agency PTI.

On June 11, six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla, while a policeman was injured in a gunfight with terrorists at Kota top in the Gandoh area the next day.

Following the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

The police, assisted by security forces, launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat but came under heavy fire from the hiding terrorists, the official said.

As per latest reports, the security forces were on the job and it was expected that soon than later the last of the four terrorist will also be neutralised.