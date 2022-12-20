Security forces kill 3 LeT terrorists in J&K’s Shopian encounter

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police has claimed to have solved two target killing cases by eliminating three Lashkar-e-taiba terrorists.

All the three neutralised terrorists are locals and have been identified as Lateef and Umer Nazir. They both were involved in the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna and a non-local employee, Till Bahadur Thapa.

According to Additional Director General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who were involved in the killings of Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna and Nepalese Till Bahadur Thapa were killed in a gunfight.

The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting ADGP Kashmir tweeted, “Among the three neutralised local terrorists, two were identified as Lateef Lone of Shopian, who was involved in the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit Shri Purana Krishna Bhat, and Umer Nazir of Anantnag, who was involved in the murder of Till Bahadur Thapa of Nepal. 01 AK 47 rifle & 2 pistols retrieved”.

Earlier a fierce encounter broke out between security personnel and terrorists in the South Kashmir region of Zainpora Shopian.

According to a police official on receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint team of police, the Army’s 1RR, and the 178 CRPF launched a cordon and search operation.

As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the forces and retaliatory firing three terrorists were neutralised.