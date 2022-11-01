Security forces kill four terrorists in J&K’s Awantipora, Anantnag

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday received a big success when they succeeded in killing four terrorists in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ananatnag and Pulwama districts.

A senior police official said that three of them – including one Lashkar-e-toiba (LeT) commander – were killed in Awantipora, while one terrorist was gunned down in Bijbehara town in Anantnag district.

“01 terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted this evening.

Another tweet read, “03 terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter.” The identities of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, police added.

Later, they said LeT commander Mukhtar Bhat was among three terrorists killed in Awantipora encounter in Pulwama district.

According to preliminary information, police said Bhat was planning a terror attack on a camp of security forces. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

“LeT cmdr Mukhtar Bhat among the 3 killed terrorists. As per source, he along with FT was going for a fidayeen attack on SFs camp. 01 AK-74 rifle, 01 AK-56 rifle & 1 pistol recovered. Awantipora Police & Army averted a major terror incident: ADGP Kashmir,” another tweet read.

On the other hand, the Police arrested three hybrid terrorists and seized a 10 kg improvised explosive device (IED) and two hand grenades from them.

A senior police official said that the IED is being destroyed in Situ’s Rangreth area by the bomb disposal squad.

He said that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosives Act.

On Monday, two hybrid terrorists were arrested from Gulabateng Keller in Kashmir’s Shopian district. Arms and ammunition were seized from them. Police said war-like stores were recovered from their possession.

Security forces and intelligence agencies in Kashmir define hybrid terrorists as those not listed as ultras but radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into routine life.