Security forces kill two LeT terrorists in J&K’s Anantnag encounter

Srinagar: Two terrorists affiliated to Pakistan based terror outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Monday.

According to an official, the gunfight between the security forces and terrorists broke out on Sunday late evening in Tangpawa village of Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

He said that a joint team of police, the Indian Army, and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area after a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the village. “As the security cordon tightened, the hiding terrorists resorted to firing triggering an encounter,” said the official.

ADGP Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing of two terrorists and said, “Two local categorised terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT killed in an encounter. They were involved in several terror crime cases.”