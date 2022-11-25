Security forces recover IED from mini bus in Jammu, probe on

Jammu: A major terror attack was averted in Jammu on Friday when the police found an improvised explosive device (IED) in a mini-bus that was carrying around 20 passengers on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

“We received specific information that a matador was carrying a suspicious object. The vehicle was searched and a suspected object was found at 12pm,” SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma told reporters here.

The bus was intercepted at the Nashri checkpoint.

The IED kept in a container in the back seat was found by the bomb disposal squad, she said.

“We continuously appeal to truck drivers, taxi drivers to understand the danger of sticky bombs as it is a real threat,” added Mohita Sharma.

An investigation is on to find out what material was used in this IED, the SSP said.

As soon as the explosive was determined, a Bomb Disposal Squad of the J&K Police was rushed to the spot, along with the CRPF and Army.