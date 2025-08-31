Self-reliance in defence essential for survival and progress: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said self-reliance in defence is not an option but a condition for national survival and progress in today’s environment of terrorism, pandemics and regional conflicts.

Speaking at the Defence Conclave themed ‘Warfare in the 21st Century’, Singh stated that self-reliance must not be mistaken for isolationism or protectionism. “It is about sovereignty and national autonomy,” he said, adding that many developed countries are themselves adopting protectionist measures.

He described India’s growing defence capabilities as a strength that enables the country to withstand global pressures. Singh cited Operation Sindoor as a key demonstration of India’s indigenous military strength, crediting its success to long-term strategic preparation and reliance on home-grown systems.

He also described the Sudarshan Chakra Mission as a game-changing initiative aimed at achieving complete aerial protection of critical areas using defensive and offensive technologies over the next decade.

Highlighting recent advances, he said DRDO successfully tested an integrated air defence weapon system on 23 August, which struck three targets simultaneously. He added that while full deployment would take time, the ministry had made significant progress.

The minister noted that all Indian warships are now being built domestically, with INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri as recent examples of world-class stealth frigates. He also announced that the government is finalising plans to develop a powerful indigenous aero-engine, addressing a long-standing capability gap.

He emphasised that the Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are pivotal to innovation and indigenisation, with growing impact and scope for expansion.

Singh said India’s domestic defence production had surpassed ₹1.5 lakh crore, with 25 per cent contributed by the private sector. He referred to defence as an economic multiplier, not just an expenditure.

On the international front, Singh reiterated that India seeks no enemies but will defend its interests firmly. “The more pressure the world applies, the stronger India emerges,” he said.

Referring to technological advances post-Pokhran, he asserted that India now possesses the ability to decisively defeat adversaries. “Aatmanirbhar Bharat in Defence is not a slogan but a roadmap,” he said, expressing confidence that India will soon emerge as a reliable global defence partner.