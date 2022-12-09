Sensex drops 390 pts, Nifty slips below 18,500

Mumbai: The BSE gauge Sensex tumbled about 390 points and the broader NSE Nifty slipped below the 18,500-level on Friday, weighed down by hectic selloffs in IT shares after HCL Tech projected lower growth in FY23.

The 30-share Sensex started on a positive note but came under tremendous pressure as the trade progressed and fell to the day’s lowest level at 61,889. The index finally closed the session 389 points or 0.62 percent lower at 62,182. Likewise, the NSE Nifty fell 113 points or 0.61 percent to close at 18,497.

HCL Tech was the biggest loser on the Sensex chart, crashing over 6.5 percent after the company warned of a potential slowdown in client spending in the industry’s key US markets as recession fears weighed.