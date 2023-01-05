Sensex ends 300 points lower at 60,353

Mumbai: Benchmark stock market indices gave up early gains at the end of Thursday’s trading session as bears continued to dominate Dalal Street for a second consecutive day.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 300 points lower to settle at 60.353, while the NSE Nifty50 closed marginally below 18,000. In the domestic market, financial stocks led the losses followed by IT as investors struggled for direction. Continuous foreign fund outflows also weighed in.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser as shares tanked over 7 per cent after its December quarter business update showed moderation in key areas of growth. Some of the other losers during today’s trading session were Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Power Grid, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Nestle, NTPC, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, L&T, Maruti and Tata Motors ended the day with gains.