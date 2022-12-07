Sensex falls 215 points in volatile trade post RBI rate hike

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 215 points on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finserv and Tata Steel, after the Reserve Bank raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points.

Subdued Asian markets and continued selling by foreign investors also weighed on sentiment, traders said.

Extending its losses for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 215.68 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 62,410.68.

Similarly, the broader Nifty fell 82.25 points or 0.44 per cent to 18,560.50.

NTPC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Asian Paints, HUL, L&T, Axis Bank and ITC were among the gainers.